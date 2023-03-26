#GOLDMAFIA: ZANU PF To Expel Passion Java

Spread the love

The wealth-flaunting preacher, Passion Java will be kicked out of ZANU PF soon, a leading ZANU PF opinion-pusher has said.

Writing against the backdrop of public outrage over the revelations in the ongoing Al Jazeera documentary, #GOLDMAFIA, the Herald columnist, Reason Wafawarova said:

This idiot son of a scumbag and sorry excuse for a human being thinks Zanu PF is a safe house for criminals.

We will protect the revolutionary party from criminals like him. We will put him where he belongs.

Zanu PF buries nharadada. Pasi pasi muvhu nenharadada.

Ngakafusirwe aka.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...