6 ZANU PF Members Killed In Sudden Car Accident

Spread the love

Six people believed to be Zanu PF supporters died, while 18 others were injured when an Isuzu lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Diesel truck along Murambinda-Betera Road in Buhera on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Mugombe Primary School and the supporters were participating in the party’s primary elections in Buhera.

The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been advised.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

“The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Police would release more details about the accident once investigations had been completed.-state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...