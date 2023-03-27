CCC Launches Whatsapp ChatBot

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which it said enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration, and any other key information. The party said:

Our youth task force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration and any other key information.

Send “REAP” to WhatsApp number +263 712222697 and get chatting!

REAP or “Mugwazo” is a nationwide rural mobilisation exercise launched by CCC in April 2022.

Speaking about the programme last year, CCC interim secretary for rural mobilisation, Happymore Chidziva, said:

We have launched a massive recruitment and mobilisation exercise called Mugwazo. We are meeting ordinary citizens in rural areas.

This is a nationwide programme where we are mobilising people to register to vote and recruit them to the CCC party. We are targeting every district in Zimbabwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...