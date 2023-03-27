Featured National
Police Name Zanu PF Buhera Primaries Accident Victims
27 March 2023
By- The Police released the names of six Zanu PF members who died in a road traffic accident along Murambinda Betera Road near Mugombe Primary School on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, police said an Isuzu lorry with 40 passengers on board collided head-on with a Nissan Diesel truck with one passenger on board, resulting in six fatalities and 18 other passengers injured.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were positively identified by the next of kin as follows:

  • Danford Mugombe (53) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
  • Veronica Mugombe (69) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
  • Forward Mandishona (39) of Vengesai Village, Buhera,
  • Tinotenda Chinyanganya of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
  • Barnabas Edson of Mangezi Village, Buhera,
  • Netsai Mukute of Mukute Village, Buhera.

The ZRP has urged drivers to be cautious on the roads and adhere to all road rules and regulations.