By- The Police released the names of six Zanu PF members who died in a road traffic accident along Murambinda Betera Road near Mugombe Primary School on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, police said an Isuzu lorry with 40 passengers on board collided head-on with a Nissan Diesel truck with one passenger on board, resulting in six fatalities and 18 other passengers injured.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were positively identified by the next of kin as follows:

Danford Mugombe (53) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,

Veronica Mugombe (69) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,

Forward Mandishona (39) of Vengesai Village, Buhera,

Tinotenda Chinyanganya of Mugombe Village, Buhera,

Barnabas Edson of Mangezi Village, Buhera,

Netsai Mukute of Mukute Village, Buhera.

The ZRP has urged drivers to be cautious on the roads and adhere to all road rules and regulations.

