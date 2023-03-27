Police Name Zanu PF Buhera Primaries Accident Victims
27 March 2023
By- The Police released the names of six Zanu PF members who died in a road traffic accident along Murambinda Betera Road near Mugombe Primary School on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, police said an Isuzu lorry with 40 passengers on board collided head-on with a Nissan Diesel truck with one passenger on board, resulting in six fatalities and 18 other passengers injured.
In a statement released on Monday evening, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were positively identified by the next of kin as follows:
- Danford Mugombe (53) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
- Veronica Mugombe (69) of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
- Forward Mandishona (39) of Vengesai Village, Buhera,
- Tinotenda Chinyanganya of Mugombe Village, Buhera,
- Barnabas Edson of Mangezi Village, Buhera,
- Netsai Mukute of Mukute Village, Buhera.
The ZRP has urged drivers to be cautious on the roads and adhere to all road rules and regulations.