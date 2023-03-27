Zanu PF Bosses Clash Over Primary Elections Results

By-Zanu PF bosses have clashed over the announcement of the weekend primary elections results, with the party dismissing those posted on Twitter.

National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has said the primary election results will only become official after they have been discussed in the Politburo.

Some government officials including Ministry of Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana have been announcing the results on social media platforms but Bimha said those results being posted on Twitter are preliminary and not final.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare on Monday, Bimha said only the national command centre has the mandate to announce results. Said Bimha:

The official results of the primary elections are announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters.

There could be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not official.

We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas, results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial.

These results are preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that, they can be final results.

He said an ad-hoc special tribunal is set to meet tomorrow to consider complaints that have been raised by some candidates.

