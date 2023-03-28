Mahachi Seeks Greener Pastures

Kudakwashe Mahachi has reportedly been invited to undergo trials in Europe.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is without a club since his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son but the cour acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

The player had hoped to find a new club in the January transfer window but failed to secure a deal.

According to Sunday News Gibraltar professional football team, FCB Magpies, has invited Mahachi to come for trials for an undisclosed duration.

The invite reads, as cited by the publication: “Please accept this letter as an official invitation from FCB Magpies, a Gibraltar professional football team, for Kudakwashe Mahachi, a Zimbabwean national with passport no (hidden) to attend a football trial in Gibraltar.

As part of the trial invite FCB Magpies will provide accommodation and all food expenses.”

The outlet added that the player was frantically sorting out his papers to travel for the trial stint.- Soccer24 News

