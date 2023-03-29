Developer Underfire For Selling Undocumented Stands To Unsuspecting Homeseekers

A local property development company Enhancing Mortgaging and Housing Company (EMH) has come under fire for selling stands to unsuspecting homeseekers without proper documentation.

It has come to this publication’s attention that EMH signed an agreement with New Century Production and in that agreement it was supposed to service the land and in return they would be given some stands only after being issued with a compliance certificate.

Disgruntled homeseekers who spoke to this publication said they came to know that EMH had no proper documentation to sell the stands to them after they had already paid their hard earned money.

One of the directors of New Century Production who spoke on condition of anonymity told this publication that they had received several reports from unsuspecting homeseekers seekers who were defrauded by EMH.

The director urged all those members of the public who lost their money to EMH to report the matter to the police.

“We are urging all the victims to report such thieves to the police rather than coming to us lodging complains,he said.

The director said they engaged EMH to develop and service the land but they did nothing only to hear that they had started selling stands to unsuspecting homeseekers.

Last year a Harare home seeker dragged EMH after it allegedly defrauded him of money he had paid to it for the attainment of a stand.

Courage Mateta paid about US$3 000 to Enhancing Mortgaging and Housing Company (EMH) in November 2018 after being assured that the payment was a guarantee that he would be allocated a residential stand.

