Al Jazeera Corruption Documentary Part 2, Mnangagwa Implicated In Gold Smuggling

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been implicated in smuggling gold in Zimbabwe.

The Al Jazeera documentary named the President as one of the Zimbabwean authorities enabling the gold smuggling operations by offering protection to “the Gold Mafia.”

Episode 2 of Gold Mafia, Al Jazeera’s documentary on corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe, released this Thursday, reports that smugglers use South African banks to launder money.

Watch the video below for more.

https://www.ajiunit.com/investigation/gold-mafia-smuggle-zimbabwe-rudland-macmillan-pattni/

Simon Rudland, who owns Gold Leaf Tobacco, allegedly smuggles cigarettes to South Africa and then uses the illegally attained money to export Zimbabwean gold – it becomes clean.

