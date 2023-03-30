Enzo Ishall Distances Self From Zanu PF Polls

Tinashe Sambiri| Popular Zim Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has distanced himself from Zanu PF primary polls held last weekend.

According to media reports, Enzo Ishall, real name, Kudzanai Mamhere, got seven votes in the Zanu PF Sunningdale primary elections.

However, Enzo has since claimed he was not part of the said polls:

We are in the age of social media lies where names are thrown around for popularity by has been journalists. I was never part of the primary campaigns in the recent ZanuPf elections.

My vote is my choice and it is my democratic right If I chose to support ZanuPf. However, we need to stop making cheap shots just to get a few likes. Next time if i choose to participate don’t worry i will inform you. 2028 tichachimhanya.

