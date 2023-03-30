Ndiraya Targets DeMbare Downfall

Tonderai Ndiraya will drive a Ford Everest to the National Sports for a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, just like he did in all of Dynamos’ home games last season. He will also be in the home team’s dressing room.

The vocal Dynamos fans will probably chant his name, as they did last season. The only difference is; he won’t be in the Dynamos dugout.

For a man who played for and coached DeMbare, Ndiraya’s blood ought to be blue, but he has to plot the Glamour Boys’ downfall, even though it will provoke wrath in the blue half of the capital.

The youthful coach is now in charge of ambitious Premiership new comers Simba Bhora, who will host Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Until their home ground in the mining town of Shamva —Wadzanai Stadium is revamped to PSL standards, Simba Bhora will temporarily use the giant facility as their home venue.

Ndiraya doesn’t need to be reminded how crucial Saturday’s potentially explosive clash is, as far as Simba Bhora’s season is concerned.

His charges were brilliant, and somewhat very unfortunate to lose to defending champions FC Platinum on Matchday 1, but another defeat to last season’s runners up Chicken Inn in Bulawayo on Saturday, has made things more complicated for Ndiraya’s troops.

Simba Bhora face a Dynamos side bubbling with confidence after Sunday’s demolition of hapless Sheasham on Sunday, and another slip up for the Premiership debutants, might spell doom.

For Ndiraya, collecting maximum points against his former paymasters is a must.

“Another tough one,” said Ndiraya when asked about Saturday’s encounter.

“But this is the level we are now competing at and we just have to put our act together and take the game to Dynamos and get a result.

“We are playing at home, though it’s not really going to be an advantage but I think in terms of physical presence, we won’t be traveling so we hope to take the game to Dynamos and try to get result.

Ndiraya believes Simba’s difficult start to their debut campaign, worsend by very tough games on the fixtures list, is a test of character for his charges and the Dynamos game is one they need to win.

“It’s been a difficult two weeks for us, but I think it’s also a test of character. We need to be very strong and make sure we get a result when we play against Dynamos,” said Ndiraya.

Ndiraya’s Dynamos counterpart Hebert Maruwa reckons Saturday’s game is a difficult one.

“It’s going to be a tough match, you know what happend during the off season break —most of the guys moved there (to Simba Bhora),” he said.

“We just need to concentrate on our team,” added Maruwa.- Soccer24 News

