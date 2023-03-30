Teacher Released After ‘Repeatedly Raping Form 3 Pupil’

A teacher from Bulawayo’s Sobukhazi High School who is accused of routinely sexually assaulting a form three student in his office has testified in court.

Jefter Chenjerai (35), who was remanded out of detention on a $60 000 bond, was not asked to enter a plea to the five counts of rape by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Vivian Ndlovu.

A-Level instructor Jefter Chenjerai is accused of raping the girl in his office at the school and threatening to hurt her if she told anyone.

When her mother questioned the youngster about changes in her behaviour on March 27, which resulted in Chenjerai’s detention, the girl found the confidence to speak up.

The judge was informed that the minor’s abuse by the A-Level teacher began in February of last year.

