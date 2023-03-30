Zanu PF Announces Poll Results

ZANU PF has announced primary election results for 116 constituencies, amid indications that there has been a real contest as most sitting legislators failed to make it.

Briefing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Harare this Tuesday, ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Dr Mike Bimha reiterated that the preliminary results are not final as they will be confirmed by the Politburo.

The preliminary results announced by Dr Bimha indicate that Vangelis Haritatos won in the Muzvezve constituency, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni emerged victorious in the Nkayi North constituency, while Tafadzwa Mugwadi will represent the party in Buhera West.

Brian Mudhume won in Masvingo North, Farai Chigavazira in Chegutu West, while Simbarashe Ziyambi won in the Makonde constituency.

Tatenda Mavetera will be the party’s representative in Chikomba West, Felix Mhona in Chikomba East and Farai Jere in Murehwa West.- ZBC News

