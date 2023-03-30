Zanu PF Releases Another Batch Of “Contested” Primaries Results

By-Zanu PF has released another batch of its primaries results held last week, calling for an urgent meeting to debate the contested constituencies.

Confirming the development last night, party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said:

“The Zanu PF Secretary General, Dr OM Mpofu, wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing at 1400 hours. All members are expected to be seated by 13:45 hours sharp.

According to preliminary results announced by the party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, some of the party heavyweights fell by the wayside and new faces will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Some of the heavyweights who fell by the wayside are Cdes Joseph Chinotimba, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mike Madiro, David Musabayana, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Sekai Nzenza, Retired Brigadier General Calisto Gwanetsa and Elias Musakwa.

Youthful candidates who sailed through are vibrant Zanu PF Director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Nyasha Zenda, and the energetic Young Women for ED leader, Tatenda Mavetera, who battled it out against Dr John Mangwiro in Chikomba West constituency.

Veteran journalist Cde Supa Mandiwanzira won in Nyanga South, together with Cde Chido Sanyatwe in Nyanga North. Cde Richard Moyo in Umguza and Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi sailed through uncontested in Bulawayo South.

Cde Energy Mutodi, who transferred to his rural home from Goromonzi, managed to clinch Bikita South constituency.

In Beitbridge West, Cde Thusani Ndou won the primaries after beating the incumbent MP Cde Ruth Maboyi and Cde Alfred Moyo.

In Bulilima constituency, Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi sailed through uncontested.

Results

MASHONALAND CENTRAL

Shamva South: Mapiki Joseph

Manicaland

Mutare North: Admire Mahachi

Makoni North: Muwombi Joseph

Chipinge East: Lincoln Dhliwayo

Musikavanhu Mutema: Angelin Gata

Nyanga South: Supa Mandiwanzira

MASVINGO PROVINCE

Mwenezi East: Chikomo Sheila

Gutu South: Pupurai Togarepi

Masvingo South: Mupomberi Tanatswa

Bikita West: Nhatiso Makusha

Bikita East: Zevezai Koti

Bikita South: Mutodi Energy

Mwenezi West: Priscilla Moyo

Gutu West: John Paradza …uncontested

Gutu Central: Winston Chitando…uncontested

Zaka Central: Davis Marapira

Zaka North: Ophias Murambiwa

Zaka South: Chiduwa Clemence

Chivi Central: Maoneke Exavier

Chiredzi Central: Francis Moyo

Mwenezi North: Makope Master

Gutu East: George Vengere

Chivi South: Maburutse Felix

Chivi North: Mukungunugwa Godfrey

Chiredzi North: Roy Billa

Chiredzi West: Darlington Chiwa

Chiredzi East: Siyaki Hama

Chiredzi South: Jewel Sithole

MASHONALAND WEST

Sanyati: Polite Kambamura

Zvimba West: Dinha Nessy

Mhondoro Mubaira: Chiwanza Chamunorwa

Mhondoro Ngezi: Mukuhlani Tawengwa

Hurungwe East: Kangausaru Chenjerai

HARARE PROVINCE

St Marys: Nobert Jinjika

Dzivarasekwa: Lovemore Chamatowa

Kuwadzana West: Tauya Mauka

Kuwadzana East: Tellme Majavhura

Southerton: Moreen Nyemba

Warren Park: Tafadzwa Chidawa

Hatclife: Tongesai Madambo

Churu: Charles Matsikwa

