Mnangagwa Captures Church Leaders

This ( Wednesday) Morning President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the Guest of Honour at the Pastors4ED and the Zimbabwe Union Council of Churches (ZUCOC) Conference being held at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

The Conference marks the official launch of the Pastors4ED Harare Metropolitan Province Chapter.

It also doubles as a graduation ceremony for pastors who have acquired certificates as Marriage Officers and Commissioners of Oaths, as well as the ordination of pastors and chaplains.

A Praise and Worship session is underway as the delegates await the arrival of the Guest of Honour.- ZBC News

