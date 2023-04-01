ZimEye
5 of my relatives were killed last night, when they tried to protect me, from people vakauya kumusha kwangu, vachida kundiurayira ma tweets angu about Gold mafia, if I don't make it, fellow Zimbabweans vote peacefully pic.twitter.com/nzsuhkBLc0— Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) April 1, 2023
