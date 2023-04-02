Armed Robbers Run Out Of Luck 6 Months Later

Five alleged armed robbers have been arrested after being on run for over 6 months. They are believed to have been part of the group that allegedly raided Koala Estate in the manner of a movie last September and made off with $30,000 before committing a number of other armed robberies.

The suspects at Koala also managed to escape with a Toyota Land Cruiser, an Isuzu car, cellphones, Tatenda Madzudzo (28), Munyaradzi Gumbo (42) and Happiness Mutsago (41).

Two of the defendants, Mukavi and Charles Muzvidzwa, are suspected of kidnapping a complainant in February of this year after they had rented his truck from N Richards Wholesale in Tynwald.

They reportedly broke into Goodhope Farm in Mount Hampden using the same truck and made off with at least $1.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said: “At Koala Park Estate, the suspects, who were wearing orange worksuits, had initially posed as cellphone network providers who had come to survey for a place to put a network booster.

“Police investigations led to the arrest of Godknows Mukavi, who implicated the other four suspects.

“Detectives tracked the other suspects who were on their way to Banket, where they intended to commit another robbery, leading to their arrest at Mbare Musika . . . ,” further reads the statement.

More robbery cases linked to the suspects are being investigated.

