Boy Kills Colleague In Shocking Bullying Incident

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) is investigating a bullying incident that turned fatal at Churu Farm in Glenview, Harare on Monday.

In a statement on their Twitter page, the ZRP said the incident occurred on the 27th of this month after a student aged 17 allegedly stabbed a fellow 17-year-old student with a broken glass.

The case comes after a similar incident in Bulawayo last month when a Form four student was fatally stabbed in a suspected turf war involving boys from Hamilton and Founders High Schools.

Another bullying incident was reported in Harare last month after two Churchill Boys High School students appeared on social media being forced to slap each other while tied with their shoelaces.

There are fears that cases of bullying are driven by drug and substance abuse among youths. – ZBC News

