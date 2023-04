CCC Piles Pressure On Emmerson Mnangagwa To Release Sikhala

FREE SIKHALA: The continued pre trial detention of Hon @JobSikhala1 was also among the key issues discussed by the change champions in our previous meeting.

Today, marks exactly 290 days since he was jailed for a crime he didn’t commit.

The change champions resolved that we must exhaust both legal and political provisions to free our change champion.

