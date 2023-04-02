Harare Zanu PF Deputy Chair In Land Grab Storm

Spread the love

Reports filtering in are that Harare Province Zanu PF vice chairman Ephraim Fundukwa has been using the party’s name to grab land across the province.

Sources who spoke to this publication said Fundukwa allegedly got land from the council disguising that it was mearnt for the ruling party benefit when it was for his personal gain.

“Fundukwa used the name of the party to seek permission to built vending shops from Council There are about 600. Out of the 600, a number of 360 are his. The others he gave to his few friends. He sells one at a cost of US$1500, but to those who want to rent its US$300,” revealed the source.

He is accused of also parceling out land around the first Masvingo Highway Tollgate.

“Fundukwa took land near Tollgate and put people there, getting money ranging from US$100 to US$6000. That land was supposed to be used to allocate people from Hopley who were affected by the Mbudzi Interchange construction,” added the source.

The Zanu PF Harare province vice chairperson was also in the controversial pegging of land in the Granville Cemetery.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...