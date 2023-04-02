Hopewell Chinono: CCC Members Are Not Exposing Corruption: AUDIO

Hopewell Chinono: CCC members aren’t exposing corruption & it’s not a crime to tell them that they’re not doing anything. “You will have to be organised.. the main opposition party is CCC, it needs to lead us to where we need to go… there’s a reason why we have political parties…”

