Zanu PF Women’s Commissar Declares War On Wadyajena

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Women’s National Political Commissar Senator Maybe Mbowa has declared war on Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena ahead of the party primary elections rerun.

Zanu PF politiburo ordered a rerun of primary elections in areas that experienced violence and claims of rigging including Gokwe North where Wadyajena was able to prove manipulation of outcome in favour of Flora Bhuka.

In a circulating audio she shared in a Zanu PF group, Senator Mbowa revealed a plan to block Wadyajena from accessing Nembudziya ahead of the primary elections re-run as announced by the party’s politiburo meeting.

“Form a team that will be positioned at Kuwirirana, another one at Mutora, even if Mai Bhuka does not campaign, people must be campaigned,” she said.

She also revealed a plan to block Wadyajena from entering Gokwe including chasing his polling agents in what could result in another disputed primary election.

“Even if it means people block him at Sanyati, the better, if it means his polling agents are chased away…” added Mbowa.

She accused Wadyajena of being imposed by Zanu PF top chefs while inciting the people of Gokwe North that they should never allow the youthful politician of not developing the area.

“Some big fish with interests want him back, he is like an undersized pant that is being forced on us, “We are faced with a python, with an evil one…,” added Mbowa.

She incited youths to unleash violence on Wadyajena as a way of stopping him from winning the primary elections rerun.

