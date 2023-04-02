Zimbabwe Red Cross Training Nurse Aides Nationally

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Red Cross is training nurse aides across the country on basic first aid and related primary health care skills.

Mr Elias Hwenga, Zimbabwe Red Cross Secretary General, said they have trained 90 Adolescent Girls and Young Women on basic nursing skills in Beitbridge, Mangwe and Gwanda districts in Matabeleland South.

He said the program was being supported by the Zimbabwe Health Interventions through the DREAMS (Determined: Resilient: Empowered: AIDS-free: Mentored and Safe) RISE Program.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Stambuli Kim, the organisation’s communication manager, during the graduation of 20 nurse aides in Beitbridge, Hwenga said:

Through this partnership, we have managed to train 20 Nurse Aides in Mangwe District, 20 in Gwanda and another 30 who are in the final stages of the nurse aide program. We have also managed to populate the importance of First Aid in different spheres which include schools, workplaces and even for ordinary citizens.

Acquisition of Basic First Aid skills is fast becoming a global trend after the realisation that lives were being lost needlessly when there are ways and means to save these precious lives.

Zimbabwe Red Cross also said the nurse aides underwent all the stages of training as well as the prerequisite three months’ attachment at various health facilities.

In summary, Hwenga mentioned that:

i). graduating nurse aides were taught first aid skills to help in various medical situations as a humanitarian act.

i). properly administering first aid can prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and allow them to focus on more serious cases.

iii). the training also helps community members to confidently assess their surroundings during disasters, promoting a sense of safety and well-being.

iv) first aid is a lifesaving skill that everyone should have basic knowledge of since emergencies are a daily occurrence.

Sister Monica Mbawa, the Nursing Officer in Beitbridge District, explained that the DREAMS program aims to equip adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) with essential skills such as vocational training, work readiness, soft skills, and technical skills. The program follows a positive youth development framework.

