Chinhoyi Family In Horror Crash Visiting Makandiwa Church

By-A Chinhoyi family was also involved in an accident on Sunday while it was on its way to Harare for a church service at United Family International Church (UFIC).

It is alleged that the daughter who was driving a Honda Fit failed to negotiate a curve just after the Mapinga Great Dyke escarpment.

The accident claimed the life of the father on the spot leaving four other family members critical.

In another case, four Banket youths died in an accident that occurred on Sunday night near Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) fields, located a few kilometres from Chinhoyi. Three youths died on the scene while the other is said to have died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident before referring questions to the National Spokesperson, Paul Nyathi.

The four, all from Banket, were coming from a popular drinking spot in Chinhoyi. The vehicle was engulfed in a ball of flames after colliding with a haulage truck.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident case which occurred at the 33km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on the 1st of April 2023 at around 2100 hours. It is alleged that a 37-year-old man was hit by an unknown motorist and died on the spot. Police are appealing to members of the public with information on the case to approach any nearest Police station.

Road traffic accidents may be caused by poor road infrastructure, human error, poorly maintained vehicles, overloaded vehicles, unsafe pedestrian behaviour, lack of road safety education, poor enforcement of traffic laws, poor visibility, wildlife on the roads, and inadequate emergency response.

Authorities say human error, such as speeding, reckless driving, drunk driving, and failure to observe traffic laws, is the leading cause of road accidents in Zimbabwe. Both motorists and pedestrians have the responsibility of making roads safer.

