By A Correspondent- Lumumba William Gerald Mutumanje also known as Acie Lumumba has written an “apology to Zweli Lunga,” the lawyer he accused of having an affair with his wife.

In a statement, Lumumba said he is willing to retract any statements that may have caused Lunga harm. Reads the statement:

An apology to Zweli Lunga

Dear all,

I come to you today with a heavy heart, seeking to clear the air and set the record straight on recent events that have unfolded in my personal life. In particular, I want to address the recent accusations of defamation made against me by apparently “prominent” Harare corporate lawyer and businessman, Zweli Lunga.

First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies to Mr. Lunga for any statements or actions that may have caused him or his family any distress or harm. I have known him for over a decade as a man who uncommonly loves women, money & motorbikes but that is merely an opinion which may be wrong. While I stand by my statements that my ex-wife Lilian Madyara told me she was involved in an affair with Mr. Lunga, I appreciate she is untruthful with words and will say anything to manipulate a position of advantage, I acknowledge that any further public discussion of their relationship is not helpful nor relevant to the matter at hand.

The only issue that matters to me is the welfare and custody of my son, Treasure Kupakwashe. I want to emphasize that my love for my son is unwavering and has never been in question. Since the day he was born, I have been there for him every step of the way. I have bathed and fed him, taken him to school, and provided him with everything he needs to have a normal and fulfilling childhood. I have even gone to great lengths to ensure that he receives the best possible medical treatment for his chronic condition and he has never lacked that.

However, despite my best efforts, I have not seen or heard from my son in over 100 days. My ex-wife has changed her phone number, and I do not even know where my son is currently living since Zweli & her did business with the house I bought him. This is not only heartbreaking but also unacceptable. As a father, I have the right to be a part of my son’s life, and I implore anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward and assist me in reestablishing contact with him.

I understand that Mr. Lunga has taken legal action against me for alleged defamation, and while I believe that my statements were truthful, I am willing to retract any statements that may have caused him harm. I want to stress that this matter is not about Mr. Lunga, nor is it about any other “lovers/lawyers/clients/sponsors” of my ex-wife. It is about the rights of a father to be a part of his son’s life.

In conclusion, I appeal to Mr. Lunga to put aside any personal grievances and join me in finding a peaceful resolution to this matter. I ask him to share any information he may have about my son’s whereabouts and to communicate to my ex-wife the importance of a father’s role in a child’s life. Let us put the needs of my son first and work together to ensure that he has the love and support of both his parents.

Sincerely,

Treasures father Lumumba Mutumanje

