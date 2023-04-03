Koala Estate Robbers Nabbed

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Five suspected armed robbers who were part of the gang that allegedly pounced on Koala Estate in September 2022 and got away with US$30 000 have been arrested.

The suspects are Godknows Mukavi (35), Charles Muzvidzwa (45), Tatenda Madzudzo (28), Munyaradzi Gumbo (42) and Happiness Mutsago (41).

In addition to US$30 000, the robbers also got away with a Toyota Land Cruiser and an Isuzu vehicle, plus cellphones from the Koala raid.

In February this year, two of the suspects, Mukavi and Charles Muzvidzwa, are also believed to have kidnapped a complainant after they had hired his truck at N Richards wholesale in Tynwald.

Using the same truck, they allegedly raided Goodhope Farm in Mt Hampden, where they got away with at least US$1 500 and other valuables after capturing the farm’s security guard and a farm manager. They had allegedly posed as security agents in search of illegal drugs.

Police have since recovered:

i). a 9mm FN Browning pistol with a magazine of 11 rounds of ammunition, ii). two pellet guns, iii). a cutting torch, iv). capsule explosive, v). a capped explosive-fused cable, vi). four pairs of handcuffs, and vii). a pack of tyre cables from the suspects.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the suspects arrived at Koala Park Estate wearing orange work suits pretending to be cellphone network providers who had come to survey for a place to put a network booster.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Godknows Mukavi, who implicated the other four suspects.

Detectives tracked the other suspects who were on their way to Banket, where they intended to commit another robbery, leading to their arrest at Mbare Musika.

More robbery cases linked to the suspects are being investigated.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...