Man Loses 40k To Robbers

Spread the love

A 33-year-old man lost US$41 000 to suspected robbers who had offered him a lift to Borrowdale, in Harare this Friday.

In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police this Saturday, the suspected robbers pounced on their victim after they had offered him a lift near 6th Avenue and Borrowdale Road.

It is said the victim’s commuter omnibus broke down before he hitch-hiked and falling prey to the robbers.

The robbers allegedly raided him of US$41 000 before they dumped their victim near Mukuvisi Woodlands in Rhodesville, Harare.

Elsewhere the ZRP has arrested Member Nyathi aged 62 and Bruce Ngwenya aged 22 on allegations of murder.

According to the police the duo fatally attacked Robert Maphosa accusing him of having a marital affair with Nyathi’s wife.

It is alleged that the suspect attacked the victim all over the body.

The ZRP has also arrested Stanley Moyo on allegations of robbery which occurred at Masasa Business Centre in Zvishavane on Friday.

It is also alleged that the suspect attacked the victim before robbing him his belongings.

Meanwhile the ZRP is investigating a case in which a 9-year-old child died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being attacked by pit bulls in Whitcliffe suburb, Harare last week.

The child’ s death comes after a 68-year-old security guard was found dead on Sunday with multiple injuries after he was mauled by four pit bull dogs at a business premises in Waterfalls, Harare.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...