Man Robbed Of US$41k Cash

By A Correspondent- A 33 year old man was robbed of US$41 000 cash by three unknown men who had offered him a lift to Borrowdale, Harare.

Police said the victim’s kombi broke down near 6th Avenue and Borrowdale Road and he decided to hitchhike to complete his journey.

The robbers allegedly dumped the man near Mukuvisi Woodlands in Rhodesville, Harare and unfortunately, he could not capture the vehicle’s registration numbers.

A statement released by the police on Saturday morning, however, did not state when the alleged robbery case occurred. It said:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery case where a man (33), who had his Nissan Caravan broken down near 6th Avenue and Borrowdale Road, was offered a lift to Borrowdale by three unknown male adults who were travelling in a white Honda Fit vehicle, registration number not captured.

Along the way, the suspects diverted the root and robbed the complainant of US$41 000 cash, a cellphone, and a wallet with identification particulars before dumping him near Mukuvisi woodlands in Rhodesville.

Police have repeatedly urged members of the public to desist from boarding mushikashika vehicles and use buses for their safety.

ZRP Harare Metropolitan Province spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza recently told ZBC News that mushikashika has resulted in an increase in reports of rape and robberies.

