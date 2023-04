Shadaya Knight Slapped Down by Serena William’s Husband

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Controversial sociallite Shadaya Knight was at the weekend slapped down by Serena William’s husband after the Zimbabwean insulted him over his appearance.

@alexisohanian described @ShadayaKnight as (an incel) a lonely man who struggles to attract women and is continually hostile towards women.

Controversial sociallite Shadaya Knight slapped down by Serena William's husband after the Zimbabwean insulted him over his appearance. @alexisohanian describes @ShadayaKnight as (an incel) a lonely man who struggles to attract women and is continually hostile towards women pic.twitter.com/grNkyhJPT5 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 3, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...