Zanu PF Heavy-Weights In Embarrassing Defeat

By-The majority of seating MPs in Manicaland have lost in the recent primary elections.

In total, 17 out of 22 of them lost to newcomers.

Joshua Sacco was uncontested in Chimanimani East, while Chido Sanyatwe and Supa Mandiwanzira retained their constituencies, Nyanga North and Nyanga South, respectively.

Misheck Mugadza also won in Mutasa South while Raymore Machingura sailed through in Chipinge Central, Isau Mupfumi won in Mutare Central, and Shepard Nyika in Makoni Central.

Moses Ruwona defeated Makoni West sitting MP and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere.

In Makoni North, ZANU PF will be represented by Joseph Muwombi who defeated the incumbent legislator, James Munetsi while Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party in Makoni South.

Innocent Benza won in Mutasa Central, while Obey Bvute defeated Chido Madiwa in Mutasa North Constituency.

In Buhera South, Joseph Chinotimba lost to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye, while Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi beat Saul Nzuma in Buhera West.

Phillip Guyo will represent ZANU PF in Buhera North after William Mutomba opted for the Senate slot.

Samson Matema beat Gijima Nyashanu in Buhera Central, Admire Mahachi defeated Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister, Mike Madiro.

Clide Jani will represent ZANU PF in Dangamvura, Kenneth Muchina will represent ZANU PF in Chikanga, and Godfrey Harahwa will represent the party in Mutare South after beating Jefry Ngome.

Brighton Mwanengureni beat Percy Muchimwe in Mutare West, and Lincoln Dhliwayo will represent ZANU PF in Chipinge East.

Joshua Murire beat Angelina Gata in Mutema-Musikavanhu, while Enock Porusingazi lost his Chipinge South Constituency to Robert Nyemudzo.

In Chimanimani West, Wilson Maphosa beat the sitting MP and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Nokhutula Matsikenyere.

-Manica Post

