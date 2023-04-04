Embarrassed Mnangagwa Responds To Al Jazeera Corruption Documentary Series

Spread the love

By- The Zanu PF government has responded to the Al Jazeera corruption documentary series.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the Information minister, told reporters Tuesday that her Government would investigate anyone mentioned in the expose’.

“Government takes the allegation raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added that: “Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy.”

She said the Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept appraised of any new developments.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...