Govt’s Al Jazeera Response Contrasts What George Charamba Has Been Doing

Government says it will investigate allegations made in the Al Jazeera documentary with those found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud facing the full wrath of the law, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

“Government takes note of a documentary titled Gold Mafia currently being serialised by an international broadcasting channel which purports to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals.

“Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy,” Mutsvangwa said.

