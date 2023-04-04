Late Mugabe Links Haunt Makarau In Namibia

The appointment of Zimbabwe judge Rita Makarau to Namibia’s highest court has raised concerns among local opposition parties over links to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s controversial regime.

The independent Patriots for Change (IPC), the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and the National Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) are among the parties speaking out against Makarau’s Supreme Court appointment.

Makarau also faced criticism from Zimbabwean opposition and civil society because she was partisan and too close to Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party.

In 2017, Reuters reported that Makarau was seen as an ally of 93-year old former president Mugabe.

Makarau resigned as Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in December 2017, just a few weeks after Mugabe was ousted in a military coup.

Zimbabwe media has also linked Makarau to the Generation 40 (G40) Zanu PF faction, which was aligned to Mugabe.

