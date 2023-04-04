Restaurant Where AKA Was Shot Shuts Down

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Wish on Florida, the restaurant where South African musician, AKA was shot dead has announced that it is permanently closing the shop due to low numbers of customers since the incident.

The award-winning rapper was gunned down near the eatery on the night of February 10 this year.

Wish On Florida announced on Monday that it was closing its doors permanently on April 10, according to The Sowetan. The restaurant was opened in 2019 by businessmen Wayne Ndlovu and Philani Kweyama.

According to a statement by the restaurant, the business was closing because it had not been doing well since AKA was shot. Kweyama announced the news on social media, stating that they were extremely sad that they have to close shop. The statement reads:

It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish on Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting The Last Supper.

Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.

We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support in the last three years. Catering for you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be grateful.

To our staff members who are the fabric that held Wish On Florida together – this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of our employment that has been difficult, and unfortunately, the above-mentioned has led to an untimely farewell.

They thanked the workers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to Wish On Florida over the past three years. The workers were invited to join the last trading week from April 7 to April 10 for “exciting” events and ‘The Last Supper‘.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...