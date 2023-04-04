Scholar Lands Prestigious Fellowship In US

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo scholar Janah Ncube has been selected to be part of the 2023 world fellows at Yale University, United States.

The programme is Yale University’s signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale’s ongoing commitment to globalisation.

Each year, the university selects 16 individuals from a highly competitive pool for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training.

In a statement, Ncube said she was one of the 16 aspiring leaders selected for the programme.

“I have been named a 2023 world fellow, one of only 16 people chosen for this prestigious global leadership development programme at Yale University, one of the most elite universities in the United States,” Ncube said.

Ncube is deputy chief executive officer of Crisis Action, a global organisation working on the protection of civilians in conflict.

She will be joining a network of over 400 fellows representing 96 countries. She is the sixth Zimbabwean to be chosen for this programme. This year will mark the 22nd cohort of Yale world fellows.

The global leadership programme expects that fellows will find areas of co-operation, and share skills, experience and aptitude to address challenges in the world.

