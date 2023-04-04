Teachers4ED Demand Money From Teachers, Schools

By A Correspondent- Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has accused a Zanu-PF shadowy group Teachers for Economic Development (ED) for demanding money from teachers and schools to fund its workshops, believed to be campaigns for the ruling party.

ARTUZ said the grouping is forcing teachers and schools to cough up US$10 AND US$500.

Teachers4ED is one of many parallel structures established last year ostensibly to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s candidacy for this year’s elections.

