Zimbabwe National Pulse: Churches unveil national milieu

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), an umbrella body that encompasses 26 Christian denominations in the country, has released a report on the national milieu based on research they undertook between November 2022 and January 2023.

The report, dubbed Zimbabwe National Pulse, employed a PESTLE analysis paradigm to appraise the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental facets of the nation.

The research entailed data collation from 651 wards in 10 Zimbabwean provinces, where key informants such as ecclesiastical leaders, communal leaders, civil society protagonists and ordinary denizens were interrogated.

The report aims to proffer a comprehensive and balanced analysis of the current situation in Zimbabwe and to avail recommendations.

According to the report, 56% of the respondents deemed the political landscape to be propitious during the period, citing positive developments such as the constitutional amendment that curtailed presidential terms from two to one and augmented parliamentary oversight.

However, they also lamented several challenges including political violence, corruption, human rights transgressions and lack of dialogue among political actors.

Economically, the report noted that the cost of living has escalated and the economy is predominantly dominated by the informal sector, which accounts for more than 60% of employment.

Many people hinge on food aid due to the poor agricultural season in the previous year, which was imputed to climate change, high temperatures, dry spells and violent storms.

The report recommended that the government should implement policies that foster economic growth, diversification, formalization and social protection.

Socially, the report observed that Zimbabweans are resilient and resourceful people who cherish their culture, religion and family.

However, they also confront social problems such as poverty, inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence, child marriages and HIV/AIDS.

The report suggested that the government should invest more in education, health, water and sanitation and social welfare services.

However, the report also revealed that health services are considered unaffordable by many people, and 81% perceive health service delivery to be poor due to the mass exodus of health personnel to the UK.

Education is also unaffordable for many families and high school dropouts are common.

Technologically, the report acknowledged that Zimbabwe has made some headway in digitalization and innovation, especially in the areas of mobile money, e-commerce and e-government.

However, it also highlighted the challenges of limited internet access, affordability and reliability, as well as cybercrime and cyberbullying.

The report advised that the government should enhance its digital infrastructure, regulation and literacy.

Legally, the report commended Zimbabwe for having a progressive constitution that guarantees human rights and democracy.

However, it also pointed out the gaps between the law and its implementation, as well as the interference of political interests in the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

The report urged that the government should respect the rule of law and ensure accountability and transparency.

Environmentally, the report recognized that Zimbabwe is endowed with rich natural resources such as land, water, minerals and wildlife.

However, it also warned that these resources are under threat from climate change, deforestation, land degradation, pollution and poaching.

The report appealed that the government should adopt sustainable environmental management practices and policies.

The ZCC said that it hopes that the Zimbabwe National Pulse report will serve as a tool for dialogue and action among various stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

The ZCC also said that it will continue to monitor the situation in Zimbabwe and to provide pastoral care and a prophetic voice for its member churches and communities.

Reverend W Dimingu, the General Secretary of ZCC, said:

“We hope that the broader church, citizenry and various state and non-state actors, as well as development partners, as well as development partners, will find value in the report and ZCC is committed to working with them towards a just, peaceful, united and prosperous society.”

