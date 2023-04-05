Biti Endorses Chamisa

Spread the love

Harare East legislator Tendai Biti yesterday endorsed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to represent the party in this year’s presidential elections.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, Biti said the party had one candidate for the position of President.

“Tomorrow citizens nominate people s servants to stand as candidates in this year s plebiscite & to serve for the next five years. We only have one candidate for the position of President.Our champion in chief Advocate @nelsonchamisa .God bless Zimbabwe,” said Biti.

Meanwhile, CCC’s nomination process has kicked off across the country with members chosing candidates to represent the movement in local government, national assembly and senatorial elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...