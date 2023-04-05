CCC Ready To Unroll Candidate Selection Process

CANDIDATE NOMINATION:

CANDIDATE NOMINATION: Last week, we announced the process that will be used for choosing our citizens’ representatives for the coming election. We have set up a robust and transparent process that will make sure that only the best candidates will represent us as President, Senators, MPs, Councilors, PRs, PCs & Youth Quota.

Nominated candidates will be vetted and undergo a rigorous process of community consultation before standing in their respective communities.

CANDIDATE NOMINATION: Under the new CANDIDATE SELECTION framework, communities will have the opportunity to nominate leaders they believe are best placed to represent them from the 5th of April 2023.

