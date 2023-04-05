Chamisa Unanimously Nominated CCC Presidential Candidate

By-The opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has been unanimously nominated as the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Chamisa is the founding leader of the party and his allies have described him as the party’s “best foot” to challenge ZANU PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for the second time after narrowly losing the race in 2018.

The opposition party started its candidates’ selection process today, whereby candidates are selected based on consensus by the electorate.

