Fadzayi Mahere Convicted

Spread the love

Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere has convicted opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere of publishing or communicating falsehoods.

Manuwere said: “Accused communicated false statement to the public intending to undermine public confidence in a law enforcement agent,”

“She is found guilty of the alternative charge.”

Mahere was acquitted of inciting public violence with Manuwere saying the state failed to prove their case beyond doubt.

-More to follow….

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...