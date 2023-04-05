Fadzayi Mahere Convicted
5 April 2023
Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere has convicted opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere of publishing or communicating falsehoods.
Manuwere said: “Accused communicated false statement to the public intending to undermine public confidence in a law enforcement agent,”
“She is found guilty of the alternative charge.”
Mahere was acquitted of inciting public violence with Manuwere saying the state failed to prove their case beyond doubt.
-More to follow….