Heavy Police Presence In Harare

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have increased the number of patrols in Harare and other cities throughout the country.

ZRP said it did this to curb the violation of traffic rules and regulations and curb criminal activities during the Easter Holiday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police would be out in full force to combat criminal activities, especially those that affect the economic and social well-being of the country. He said:

As the nation commemorates the Easter Holiday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified its operations against all forms of road traffic breaches and criminal activities, especially those that affect the economic and social well-being of the country, such as drug and substance abuse, murder, robbery and rape.

Records have shown that speeding, human error, misjudgment, overloading, and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, therefore, urges drivers to be considerate on the roads and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reckless driving conduct especially overtaking in situations that are not safe, should be avoided.

Motorists are implored to stay within vehicles’ loading capacity when carrying goods and passengers.

Above all, operators of passenger public service vehicles are advised to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and timetables and avoid being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers.

Asst Comm Nyathi also urged members of the public to avoid boarding Mshikashika or unregistered vehicles and instead, use public transport. He said:

Police would be checking for various traffic violations, stolen motor vehicles, smuggling of minerals, criminal movements, cattle rustlers and drug traffickers on all major highways and roads in the country.

Police will impound all defective or un-roadworthy vehicles in order to safeguard lives.

Members of the public are urged to avoid boarding Mshikashika or unregistered vehicles as they risk being mugged.

Stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Vehicle Examination Department will be working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure that the holidays are accident- free through awareness campaigns and blitz on errant motorists.

Let us all remember that road safety is a collective responsibility. Criminal elements often take advantage of holidays to intensify their criminal enterprises such as committing unlawful entry, theft and robbery.

This year, Good Friday falls on 7 April, Easter Sunday, is on 09 April, and Easter Monday (a continuation of the Easter celebration, for some Christian denominations), is on 10 April 2023.

