I Wont Rejoin Zanu PF, Says Mliswa

By A Correspondent| Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has vowed that he will not re-join the ruling Zanu PF despite being so invested in its affairs.

In a Twitter thread, Mliswa said he does not believe in politics of bootlicking for survival like what the majority of Zanu PF members.

He added that most Zanu PF members are uncomfortable with their leaders being critically questioned as he always does on social media.

“Over the years many have asked me why I don’t rejoin @ZANUPF_Official since I seem to be so invested in its affairs. One reason why I struggle to entertain that idea is the party’s culture of gossip and inability to accommodate the truth and its speakers.

“My politics has never been premised on bootlicking. I don’t bootlick for survival which is what the majority of politicians in ZANU PF do for survival. They offer nothing other than bootlicking. It’s why they are uncomfortable when their leaders are critically questioned,” said Mliswa.

The motormouth legislator said Zanu PF will not survive as it is now built on lies and bootlicking.

“Its anathema to them because questioning the leader is a sure way to being expelled, hounded or attacked. However the truth remains just that! Any organisation or entity built on lies and bootlicking, over time, can’t survive.

“In the aftermath of the ZANU PF primary elections I spoke with Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is my sister, and I told her she had been booted out through a state-security system which no longer wanted her. The system wanted her out partly because of me,” added Mliswa.

