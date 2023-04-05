Mahere Convicted On Party Election Candidates Selection Day

By-A Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere has convicted and fined CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere of undermining the authority of the police.

The Magistrate also ordered Mahere to pay a US$500 fine or spend three months in jail.

This happened Wednesday when the opposition was nominating its candidates for this year’s elections.

Mahere was facing charges of publishing falsehoods emanating from her tweet where she said that a police officer had beaten to death a child with a baton in Harare.

She was found guilty after a full trial.

In finding Mahere guilty, Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere said Mahere undermined the authority of the police through her tweet.

Mr Manwere said it was not in dispute that the baby did not die, and she failed to verify that fact before tweeting.

The court noted that Mahere materially lied when she tweeted that the baby was hit to death by police with a baton.

Mr Manwere said Mahere’s conduct was reckless and detrimental to the State as it intended to undermine the police force and eroded public confidence in the law enforcement agents.

-Herald

