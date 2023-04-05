Pastor Munyeza Arrested

Spread the love

High Court documents read that businessman and pastor Shingi Munyeza, who is accused of failing to pay US$100,000 he reportedly owes a congregant, is facing litigation.

On suspicion of defrauding Ms. Majorie Fadziso Mutemererwa of US$85 000, which was part of the money she had received as a severance package from her previous employer, SeedCo, Mr. Munyeza was detained at the beginning of last month.

According to a police report, Mr. Munyeza reportedly persuaded the congregant to let him invest the money while promising to return US$100,000 by the end of January.

However, it is claimed that the cleric never returned the money, which prompted Ms. Mutemererwa to call the authorities and report the incident.

Ms. Mutemererwa has now chosen the civic path.- state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...