Police At It Again, Blocks CCC Nomination Process In Mutare

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has stopped Citizens Coalition for Change from conducting its nomination process in Chikanga, a party member has said.

Posting on Twitter, CCC member Ashley Mavhatu said the police descended on the venue the party was conducting its nomination process and told them to disperse.

“The police has stopped our nominations meeting here in Chikanga ward 14, we have been told to disperse,” said Mavhatu.

