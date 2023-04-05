Rape Suspect Killed With Machete

A Bikita man was attacked to death with a machete and an axe handle over the weekend by three men who accused him of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Muduma Village in Bikita and police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Samuel Murapiro (42).

One of the suspects, Tapiwa Moyo is still at large.

Investigations revealed that the three suspects, Tapiwa Moyo, Kingstone Juro (34) and Blessing Mabika (25) teamed up and went to Murapiro’s homestead where they forced open a door to the bedroom where he was sleeping in.

They started assaulting him and a few minutes later, Murapiro managed to escape to a neighbour’s homestead but the trio pursued him and dragged him for about 60 metres before assaulting him again.

During the process, they were seen by a passerby and the suspects fled from the scene.

The passerby went to a local business centre where he alerted other villagers who attended the scene but when they arrived, Murapiro was already dead.

A report was made to police who observed that Murapiro had sustained deep cuts and fractured legs.

The following day police arrested Juro and Mabika.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On April 1, 2023, police in Bikita arrested Kingstone Juro aged 34 and Blessing Mabika aged 25 in connection with a murder case in which the suspects, together with one Tapiwa Moyo aged 30, allegedly attacked to death the victim, Samuel Murapiro aged 42 with an axe and switches, on allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl at Muduma Village, Bikita,” he said.

In a related incident, police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nkosiyazi Moyo (39) who is wanted in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Jabuliswa Moyo (35) died after being stabbed on the head and hand with an okapi knife.

Moyo was attacked after an argument over an unknown issue during a beer drinking spree at Vancop Mine compound in Battlefields, Kadoma on Sunday.

Police in Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South, arrested Member Nyathi (62) and Bruce Ngwenya (22) for an alleged fatal attack on Robert Maphosa (68) after accusing him of having an affair with Nyathi’s wife.

The suspects allegedly struck the victim all over the body with axes before burying the body in a shallow grave in a sorghum field to conceal the offence.

Again in Maphisa, police are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder on March 29, 2023 of Ocean Sibindi at Gohole Business Centre.

Sibindi died while admitted at Maphisa District Hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants.

The victim was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head before being referred to the hospital.

Police are also investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident at the 33km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on Saturday at around 9pm where a 37-year-old man was hit by a yet unknown motorist and died on the spot.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the motorist.-state media

