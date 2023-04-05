Top Netherlands Hospital In Controversial Deportation Of Critically Sick African-Canadian Patient

By A Correspondent-A Netherlands-based African-Canadian woman (name withheld) has petitioned the Dutch and Canadian authorities to stop GGZ-Ingeest-Zuiderpoort hospital in Haarlem, (Netherlands) (GGZ-Ingeest) from fabricating an illegal deportation of her critically ill son receiving medical treatment at this healthcare facility.

The boy (name withheld) is an African-Canadian with a severe medical condition and has been undergoing involuntary treatment in the closed, highly intensive care unit of GGZ-Ingeest.

Before his admission to this hospital, he lived with his mother in Germany, left that European country on 25 August last year for the United Kingdom via Schiphol airport, Netherlands and went missing while in transit at Schiphol airport.

On the 2nd December 2022, his mother moved to Haarlem in the Netherlands to search for him because the Dutch police had halted his search assuming that the boy was just a young man who did not want to be found.

Contrary to these Dutch police assumptions, his mother found him on 13 December 2022 in a Belgian psychiatric hospital where he had been admitted since 8 November of the same year.

He had lost his passport and everything he had left the airport with.

Luckily, when he was still relatively healthy, he had granted his mother his living power of attorney, valid worldwide.

His mother presented it to his treating doctors in Belgium, who, on that basis, provided her with letters in which they endorsed her power of attorney and confirmed her son’s lack of mental capacity to manage his personal affairs.

Equipped with these letters and a power of attorney, the mother set out to apply for his Canadian passport to replace the lost one and to plan and coordinate his registration with the municipality of Haarlem and his admission to GGZ-Ingeest.

On the 31st of January this year, his mother paid a private ambulance of 1600 Euros to transfer him to Haarlem for registration and admission to GGZ-Ingeest so that he could continue with his treatment close to their new home.

The son’s mother was relieved to have miraculously found her lost son and was now looking forward to his steady recovery in a safe environment.

But to her surprise, GGZ-Ingeest announced to the mother shortly after his admission that her son, who had just started undergoing involuntary treatment in their closed high-care intensive unit, would be deported to Canada.

This was a great shock to the mother as she could not understand why, given that her son was not a failed asylum seeker, a risk to the Netherlands, a fugitive from the law or an unwanted alien.

He is a critically ill young man who requires urgent medical attention in a safe environment.

He and his mother have valid comprehensive healthcare insurance, and the lad is not destitute.

That is why we are now turning to you for your support.

The matter is very urgent, as the boy’s doctored deportation is due to take place shortly.

GGZ-Ingeest informed the mother that her son had expressed the wish to be deported to Canada.

His mother knew that her son’s delusionary wish had once again prompted him to express his wish to go to Canada.

She has several medical records demonstrating that this is a consistent pattern of his illness.

All his previous medical professionals disregarded this wish because they knew he could not survive alone in Canada.

And yet, since this announcement, GGZ-Ingeest has stopped communicating with her mother regarding his treatment, despite her valid living power of attorney, which the hospital once acknowledged.

His mother has taken care of her severely sick son all his life and keeps all his medical records, but she has been tactfully barred from sharing her valuable knowledge of his previous treatment history with his GGZ-Ingeest medical team.

She has initiated several legal proceedings to halt her son’s deportation to Canada, but her legal advisors have informed her that IND and GGZ-Ingeest can still arrange for the boy to be deported before these court proceedings have been concluded.

IND would classify him as an illegal immigrant four weeks after the date on which he withdrew his residence permit application.

The boy’s life is very much at risk. His mother does not want to watch her defenceless son being snatched away from her silently and deported to Canada for inconceivable reasons.

Losing her son again through a conjured deportation would break her heart and traumatize her forever.

There comes the point in life when one can no longer remain silent.

The boy’s mother has reached that turning point. That is why she is reaching out to the public.

With the petition to the Dutch and Canadian authorities, she wants to achieve these goals:

1)- to appeal to the Canadian and Netherlands governments to suspend the deportation of her critically ill son until all relevant court proceedings have been concluded. There is no valid reason to rush with his deportation!

2)-to seek from the Canadian and Netherlands governments and GGZ-Ingeest the motivation/justification for her son’s deportation to Canada, where he has no family member or social network to support him. His mother is a highly skilled immigrant who is willing and able to take care of him, as she has done until now.

3)-to appeal to the Canadian and Netherlands governments to inform the mother about the aftercare plan that has been put in place to ensure the safety of her son in the event that he is deported to Canada.

Please support her by signing this petition.

https://www.change.org/stop-the-sham-deportation

