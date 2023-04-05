Zanu PF Calls For Poll Rerun In Mbare

Spread the love

THE ZANU PF Politburo has reviewed primary elections results for six provinces, with Mbare and Churu constituencies set to conduct re-runs, while candidates have been strongly warned against violence or risk disqualification.

The revolutionary ZANU PF party has taken a huge stance against political violence, with those involved set to face disqualification from internal democratic processes.

Briefing journalists after the politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare this Monday evening, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said from the six provinces reviewed, Mbare and Churu constituencies will have to redo their primary elections.

“President and his Politburo take these elections seriously. Mbare and Churu constituencies will have a rerun and any member of the party who would engage in violence will be disqualified. Candidates will be called to party headquarters for a stern warning. We will not entertain bad apples,” he said.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha announced winners who have been endorsed by the politburo.

Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa further explained the disqualification of Cdes Robert Nyemudzo in Chipinge South, Harahwa Godfrey in Mutare South and Cde Moses Ruwona in Makoni West constituency.

“Chipinge South, cde Nyemudzo Robert was disqualified on allegations that he owns a factory where illicit drugs are being brewed, and the party has taken a stance against drug peddlers. Harahwa Godfrey disqualified in Mutasa South as ballots were tempered with for his benefit,” he said.

The ZANU PF Politburo will sit this Tuesday to complete the review of primary election results for the remaining four provinces.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...