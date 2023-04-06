Counselling For Zim Returnees From SA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The government has said a mapping exercise in South Africa has revealed that Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders (ZEPs) have low interest in returning to the country, reported News24.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare, Simon Masanga, said the government will offer counselling for returnees after the expiry of their permits in South Africa.

In a speech presented at a government counselling and psychological workshop in Bulawayo, the second-largest city in the country, Masanga said:

Sharpening our counselling skills is a way in which these committees (receiving the returnees) can be capacitated.

This training will empower the frontline officers to be equipped with skills to handle the returnees upon and post-arrival.

This comes as Zimbabwe was ranked as the fourth unhappiest country in the world by the World Happiness Report for 2023.

The ZEP permits were meant to expire in December last year but a six-month extension was granted to 30 June 2023.

An estimated 180 000 Zimbabweans are in South Africa on ZEPs and by December last year, fewer than 10% had applied for the available mainstream visas.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...