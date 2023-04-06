Land Barons Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Thirty-one land and space barons have been arrested since the Government launched an operation to clamp down on land barons.

This was revealed by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday. She said:

Pertaining to the prosecution of land and space barons, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that there has been progress on new cases of land barons arrested under criminal abuse of duty and fraud, with a cumulative 31 arrests.

These are high-profile cases being handled by the Criminal Investigations Department in Harare, while low-profile cases are being dealt with at police stations countrywide.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received a total of 426 cases, and so far 10 convictions have been secured since the operation commenced.

The Government has been accused of promoting a “catch and release” culture whereby suspected criminals are arrested for show and then released to enjoy their ill-gotten riches.

